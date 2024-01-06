Indian High-Tech Business Delegation Set to Explore Bulgaria's Innovations
A forthcoming business delegation from India specializing in high technologies and innovation is scheduled to tour Bulgaria and Romania in mid-March 2024, as reported by the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI).
During a meeting between BCCI President Tsvetan Simeonov and Neeraj Kumar, President of the Mahatma Gandhi Bulgarian-Indian Technological Forum Foundation, plans for the delegation's visit were established, aiming to foster collaborative opportunities between the countries.
The BCCI and the Foundation have aligned efforts to facilitate the delegation's visit, further promoting bilateral relations and potential partnerships in technological innovation.
Following their visit to Sofia, the delegation is anticipated to explore the Trakia Economic Zone in Plovdiv, situated in South Central Bulgaria, showcasing the region's economic potential and opportunities for collaboration in the high-tech sector.
