Weather In Bulgaria: Unusual January Warmth And Showers During The Weekend

The meteorological outlook for January 6 predicts scattered clouds across Bulgaria, with increasing cloud cover by evening, accompanied by rain in the southern regions and the Rhodope Mountains. Expect light to moderate south-southwesterly winds, occasionally becoming stronger in the Danubian Plain. Temperatures will range from 10C to 15C, reaching 13C in Sofia.

On the Black Sea coast, clouds will gradually thicken during the day, with moderate to temporarily strong south-southwesterly winds. Highs of 13C to 18C are expected, while seawater temperatures will range from 9C to 10C, with sea waves at 2-3 degrees Douglas.

In the mountains, anticipate scattered clouds with rain at lower elevations in the evening and snow above 1,800 meters. A moderate to temporarily strong southwesterly wind will prevail, with temperatures ranging from 9C at 1,200 meters to 3C at 2,000 meters.

Moving into January 7, Bulgaria will experience overcast skies. Showers are expected in the southwestern regions, with thundery showers in the Rhodope Mountains. A moderate to strong southern wind will prevail, gradually weakening by the evening. Despite the rain, temperatures will remain relatively higher than the usual January averages.

