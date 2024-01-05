Bulgaria's Asylum Act Revamp for Schengen Accession: Public Review Open

Proposals for changes to the Asylum and Refugee Act, concerning Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen zone, are now available for public feedback on the Council of Ministers' Public Consultation Portal.

Mariana Tosheva, Chairperson of the State Agency for Refugees, submitted these proposals to refine existing texts in line with European legislation. The intent is to streamline the process of granting international protection by rectifying imperfections in certain provisions.

The primary goal of this legislative draft is to address the European Commission's recommendations to facilitate Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen area. It aims to refine the grounds and rules governing the accelerated procedure for international protection.

Furthermore, the proposed amendments aim to ensure the implementation of temporary protection in Bulgaria and the exercise of related rights by those benefitting from it. The draft also introduces the option for a foreigner to request termination of granted temporary protection.

Emphasis is placed on enhancing legal protections for unaccompanied children seeking or receiving protection, elaborating the roles of representatives from the National Legal Aid Bureau. The proposal seeks to introduce the concept of 'separated child' and accompanying persons as per Bulgarian customs.

Additionally, the draft aims to regulate the submission of individual applications for humanitarian status under temporary protection and proposes streamlined rules for their examination and coordination.

The proposed amendments also introduce provisions for registration cards to certify the identity of aliens, based on valid national identity documents from their country of origin. It creates the basis for the Council of Ministers to issue regulations for age assessment.

Moreover, the draft mandates the State Agency for Refugees to establish and maintain a unified registry of foreigners seeking or granted protection in Bulgaria.

Public consultation on these proposed changes remains open until February 4.