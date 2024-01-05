Interior Minister Urges Dismissal of Senior Police Officers Amid Controversy in Stara Zagora

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov, in collaboration with Chief Secretary Zhivko Kotsev, conducted an urgent meeting with top police officials across the country on Friday, declared the Interior Ministry. This discussion transpired in response to the recent death of a man in Stara Zagora during a police detention, sparking concerns about the officers' actions.

During the meeting, Minister Stoyanov called for the removal of the deputy head of the Stara Zagora police department and the chief of security police due to identified irregularities in their conduct. The Minister also highlighted the necessity of a comprehensive review of the normative framework pertaining to police officers' training, aiming to enhance its quality, intensity, and consistency, with stricter oversight.

Expressing a strong stance on the matter, Minister Stoyanov emphasized the imperative need for a significant shift in the approach of field officers toward the public, advocating for a more humane and respectful interaction.

Addressing the need for improved accountability and transparency, the Interior Ministry leadership plans to outfit police vehicles with cameras and equip officers with body cameras.

Furthermore, the Ministry aims to bolster the Institute of Psychology's involvement in training officers to navigate crisis and risk situations, intending to conduct weekly sessions to reinforce their decision-making capabilities.

Emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy toward unprofessional conduct, Minister Stoyanov and Chief Secretary Kotsev vowed unwavering commitment in ensuring leadership control and accountability within the police force.