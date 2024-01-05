Bulgaria Witnesses Historic Birth: Liver Transplant Patient Welcomes Healthy Baby

Bulgaria celebrated a historic moment as a 29-year-old woman, who underwent a liver transplant two years ago, recently gave birth to a healthy baby girl, marking the nation's first such case. The successful delivery was announced by the Military Medical Academy (MMA) and the Maichin Dom maternity hospital on Friday.

Identified as P. I., the woman had her liver transplant surgery at the MMA due to an autoimmune liver condition diagnosed when she was just 13 years old. In 2019, her condition worsened, necessitating a transplant. Notably, she underwent a unique split liver transplantation in 2021, a procedure previously unperformed at MMA, where a donated organ is divided into two portions.

Head of the liver surgery and transplant clinic at MMA, Prof. Nikolai Vladov, expressed that the transplant was a remarkable success, leading to the patient's swift recovery.

Embarking on her first pregnancy post-transplant, P. I. received approval from her doctors. Under close monitoring by Prof. Ivan Kostov of Maichin Dom, the pregnancy progressed smoothly without complications. However, pregnancies among transplant patients pose challenges due to their lifelong immunosuppressant medication, increasing risks of complications such as preeclampsia.

Highlighting the collaboration between the hospitals, the complex case demanded a multidisciplinary approach, ensuring the safety and health of both mother and baby.

Currently, both mother and baby, named Raya, are comfortably resting at home, experiencing good health.