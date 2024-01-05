Bulgaria's Agriculture Minister Raises Concerns Over Ukrainian Poultry Imports

Bulgarian Agriculture Minister Kiril Vatev has recently addressed growing concerns regarding imported food products, shedding light on a new regulation aimed at controlling high-risk goods' movement within the country.

The minister highlighted that the regulation, focused on goods with a high fiscal risk, includes strict monitoring of various food items, notably fruits and vegetables. Vatev emphasized the exclusion of processed products like sausages from this regulation, citing past frauds primarily associated with raw materials.

Responding to claims from industry organizations regarding the alleged misrepresentation of Ukrainian poultry meat and eggs as Bulgarian in the local market, Vatev clarified that eggs carry stamps indicating their country of origin. He noted that there hasn't been any evidence of Ukrainian eggs being disguised within Bulgarian packaging.

Highlighting Bulgaria's agricultural potential, Vatev expressed concerns about the nation's heavy reliance on imports despite having modern farms and ample resources capable of catering to a population of over 30 million people.

The minister's remarks underscore the need for enhanced regulations and vigilance to safeguard against potential fraudulent practices impacting the integrity of the Bulgarian food market.