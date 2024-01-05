Sofia Among Least Welcoming Cities for Immigrants

A recent study conducted by the European Commission has unveiled Sofia, the capital city of Bulgaria, among the cities perceived as least hospitable for immigrants. The research was based on responses from European citizens regarding their cities' suitability for immigrants, as reported by RSE.

The findings highlighted Cardiff as the most immigrant-friendly city, earning recognition for its inclusivity. It was closely trailed by Lisbon, Barcelona, and Hamburg, showcasing positive perceptions and attitudes toward immigrant communities in these urban centers.

In stark contrast, the study outlined Skopje as the least welcoming city for immigrants, with Sofia and Paris following closely behind. This ranking signifies the perceived challenges or unwelcoming environment for immigrants in these locations.

The European Commission's study sheds light on the varying attitudes and environments immigrants might encounter across different European cities. It underscores the need for inclusive policies and efforts to create more welcoming and diverse urban communities.

