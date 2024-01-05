Democratic Bulgaria: Reform of Special Services Should Be One of Parliament's Priorities

Atanas Atanassov, co-leader of Democratic Bulgaria (DB), emphasized the urgent need for National Assembly's attention on reforming special services, citing critical challenges they face. In a Facebook post, Atanassov underscored issues like accountability, information reliability, and inter-agency conflicts, stressing the necessity for strategic planning and legislative updates to align with constitutional principles.

Proposing eight reform steps, Atanassov emphasized strategic planning as pivotal, aiming to define clear objectives and effective pathways for change. Aligning legislation with democratic values, enhancing personnel skills, and integrating modern technology while respecting citizens' rights were highlighted among the proposed reforms.

Advocating for independent civilian oversight, Atanassov urged strict control mechanisms to prevent misuse of power and ensure transparency in service activities. Further, fostering collaboration with other state entities and international partners featured in his reform steps.

DB previously submitted bills in October 2023 to revamp security services, focusing on amendments to the State Agency for National Security Act and National Security Protection System legislation, as confirmed by "We Continue the Change" co-leader Kiril Petkov.

Democratic Bulgaria Co-Chair on Government Formation: Negotiations to Decide Mandate Use

Hristo Ivanov, co-leader of Democratic Bulgaria, discussed the upcoming government formation after the scheduled rotation in March, emphasizing that the decision on whose mandate would be used remains subject to negotiations. Speaking to BTA, Ivanov highlighted the absence of ongoing talks on this matter and cautioned against premature conclusions regarding the mandate's direction.

Ivanov stressed the significance of upcoming negotiations, pointing out that with two months left, the political landscape could change significantly. He advised against speculations or announcements before the negotiation process unfolds.