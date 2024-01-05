Mentally Ill Man Arrested For Brutally Murdering His Wife In Vidin
Authorities in Vidin apprehended a mentally ill man suspected of murdering his wife in the "Nov Pat" district, following a distressing discovery made by concerned neighbors.
Reportedly, neighbors observed the man standing outside his residence with blood-stained hands around 11 a.m. yesterday and promptly alerted law enforcement.
Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered the man's wife on the second floor of their home, bearing multiple wounds on her head and body.
The 79-year-old suspect was taken into custody for a duration of up to 24 hours for further investigation. According to his sister, who resides in a nearby house, the man had also issued threats against her family.
Allegedly the primary caretaker for his wife, who had been disabled for an extended period, the suspect's relatives noted his inability to cope with the pressures of the situation.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Interior Minister Urges Dismissal of Senior Police Officers Amid Controversy in Stara Zagora
- » Suffocation Allegations in Arrest: Bulgarian Wrestling Champion's Tragic Demise
- » Cruelty on Display: Man Kicks Stray Kitten to Death on Busy Burgas Street
- » Bulgarian-Russian Dual Citizen Detained in Sofia Stabbing Incident
- » Police Pursuit In Bulgaria Ends In Man's Death: Probes Initiated Amidst Public Outcry
- » Police Detain 28 Illegal Migrants in Sofia