Reports from OFFNews reveal that the body of Svetoslav Slavkov, a Bulgarian volunteer who lost his life in Ukraine, remains on the battlefield, contrary to earlier locations mentioned.

Slavkov tragically lost his life near Kupiansk, contrary to initial reports suggesting proximity to Avdiivka. The area near Kupiansk has been witnessing prolonged heavy fighting, with recent Russian troop reinforcements intensifying the conflict significantly. Sources suggest heightened attacks, even targeting smaller groups of fighters with extensive bombardments.

Slavkov had been serving on the front lines since December 24 and was part of a 20-person mission. In the contested territory between the trenches of opposing forces, the group came under attack from Russian Federation troops, resulting in the loss of four Ukrainian soldiers, including Slavkov.

The battlefield was described as a barren landscape marked by shell craters and hastily dug holes. Slavkov succumbed to a gunshot wound amid the skirmish, and the retrieval of his body remains uncertain.

Notably, Slavkov was generously equipped, with supporters raising BGN 8,000 to provide him with cutting-edge gear for his service.