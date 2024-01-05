Winter Weather Forecast In Bulgaria: Predictions For Icy Days And Snow

Renowned climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev has forecasted wintry weather starting this Monday, promising a typical January chill across Bulgaria. Speaking on bTV, Prof. Rachev highlighted the anticipation of icy conditions from Tuesday through Thursday, affecting various regions across the country.

Sofia is set to experience warmer temperatures before Jordanovden (06.01.), with rain expected on this day and snowfall in mountainous areas. However, from Ivanovden (07.01.) onward, snowfall is expected to extend to both resorts and lower-altitude regions.

Temperatures are expected to plummet by Thursday, dipping between minus 2 to minus 8 degrees Celsius. Prof. Rachev emphasized the likelihood of icy days affecting multiple cities, including Sofia, Varna, Ruse, Plovdiv, Veliko Tarnovo, Vidin, among others.

Coastal areas might experience harsher conditions compared to the capital, with forecasts leaning towards increased rain and reduced snowfall.