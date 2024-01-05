Suffocation Allegations in Arrest: Bulgarian Wrestling Champion's Tragic Demise

In a troubling incident, the death of ex-Bulgarian wrestling champion Plamen Penev has raised serious concerns. Reports suggest that Penev suffocated during an arrest in Stara Zagora, allegedly due to excessive force applied by law enforcement officers. The autopsy report indicates that the former athlete's inability to breathe resulted from pressure exerted during the arrest, with five policemen involved in the fatal action.

The forensic experts' conclusions, although pending formalization, hint at mechanical asphyxiation, emphasizing that the compression of Penev's lung under the weight of the officers led to his tragic demise.

As the investigation unfolds, the National Investigation Service has stepped in to question the officers involved. Meanwhile, two policemen have been suspended based on allegations of serious breaches of official discipline. The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Stara Zagora announced disciplinary proceedings against these officers, emphasizing a thorough inquiry into the case.

This development comes amidst public scrutiny, triggering discussions about police conduct during arrests and the use of force, especially in cases involving individuals with mental health issues. The incident remains under intense investigation to determine the precise chain of events that led to Penev's untimely death.