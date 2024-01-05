Revealed: Bulgarian Party's 100,000 Pact with Top US Lobbyists!

The party "We Continue the Change" recently finalized a collaboration with a prominent American lobbying firm aimed at showcasing Bulgaria's positive attributes to the political elite in the United States. This partnership, announced by WCC, follows the publication of the information by investigative journalism site Bird.bg.

Emphasizing full compliance with legal regulations in both Bulgaria and the USA, "We Continue the Change" highlighted the transparent nature of the contract. The party's goal is to bolster investments in Bulgaria, foster robust state and party-level relationships, and advocate for Bulgarian priorities in Washington, explained WCC.

The contract, signed by Finance Minister Asen Vassilev on December 20, 2023, involves a 100,000 dollar deal with "Manatos & Manatos" (M&M). Half of the amount has already been paid, and the remaining sum is due by February 1. It is subject to renewal; otherwise, it will expire by the end of February.

According to the agreement, M&M is tasked with enhancing bilateral relations between the United States and Bulgaria. Their focus includes aiding American political strategists in recognizing Bulgaria's importance, particularly in the context of its pro-Western actions and anti-corruption endeavors.

Notably, the purpose behind a party entering such a contract, rather than a state institution, remains unclear based on the information provided by "We Continue the Change."