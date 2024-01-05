Emergency Medical Team in Pleven Delivers Baby Girl En Route to Hospital

A skilled emergency medical team from the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance in Pleven successfully delivered a baby girl in an ambulance. Dr. Viola Ignatova and midwife Kalinka Velichkova adeptly assisted in the birth of the child, providing critical care during the emergency delivery.

The team received a distress call early yesterday morning about a woman in active labor with consistent contractions every 2-3 minutes at an address in the village of Nikolaevo.

Upon arrival, the medical team encountered a 20-year-old woman in the midst of giving birth to her third child. With labor already underway, the team swiftly helped deliver a healthy baby girl weighing 2,920 kg and measuring 48 centimeters.

Dr. Ignatova remarked on the successful delivery, highlighting the safe arrival of both mother and baby. The duo was transported to the Second Clinical Base of the "Dr. Georgi Stranski" hospital, where they are reported to be in good health.

While Dr. Ignatova acknowledged similar experiences in her medical practice, this birth stands as the first ambulance delivery in the Pleven region this year. Reflecting on her previous role at the Gulyantsi hospital branch, where she encountered similar situations, she emphasized that ambulance deliveries are part of standard medical practice.

Midwife Kalinka Velichkova expressed the emotional impact of welcoming new life and underscored the importance of medical expertise and composure during out-of-hospital births. The newborn was named Rumyana, marking a joyous and memorable event for the family.