COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 299 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria increased both in absolute number and as a percentage, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal. 299 new infections were registered for the last 24 hours, marking an increase of 17 compared to the previous report, when there were 282 cases.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 2,477 PCR and antigen tests were performed, which is 234 less than the 2,711 samples tested a day earlier. Thus, the percentage increases from 10.4% to 12.07%.

The most cases were found in the city of Sofia - 104, followed by Burgas with 38. Kardzhali is the only area in which no new infected have been registered.

The total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria are 1,335,347. A total of 11,539,114 PCR and antigen tests were performed, with the average percentage of positive samples since the beginning of the pandemic being 11.57%.

Active cases are increasing and are now 6,295 - 220 more.

There is also an increase in the number of hospitalized persons, as they are now 398, i.e. with 23 more (65 new ones were admitted to hospitals, 42 were discharged). Patients admitted to intensive care units are 37 - with 9 more on a daily basis.

77 people have been officially registered as cured, according to the data of the latest report, thus the total number for the country remains 1,290,361. For the last 24 hours, there have been 2 deaths - 2 less. Thus, the number of those who lost the battle with the coronavirus in Bulgaria became 38,691.

In the last 24 hours, 60.54% of those infected were not immunized. 67.69 percent of those hospitalized also did not have a vaccine. 100% of those who died were also unvaccinated.