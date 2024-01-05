Bulgarian Parliamentary Delegation and Indian Leaders Pledge Strengthened Ties in Cultural Exchange and Trade

A high-level delegation from Bulgaria, led by National Assembly President Rosen Zhelyazkov, engaged in talks with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Delhi, emphasizing the enduring and cordial relationship between the two countries. Their discussions focused on bolstering cultural, trade, and people-to-people connections, underscoring their commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties.

During the meeting, Vice President Dhankhar highlighted the historical affinity and shared democratic values between India and Bulgaria. The discussions centered on deepening cultural exchanges and enhancing trade collaborations to foster closer relations.

The Bulgarian delegation's visit to India aimed to fortify these diplomatic connections, with a warm welcome featuring traditional folk dance performances for the visiting leaders at the airport.

India and Bulgaria share a longstanding and amicable relationship that predates their diplomatic establishment in 1954. Historical cultural ties and the exchange of people between the two nations have existed since the 8th Century AD.

Previously, in December, India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakashi Lekhi, visited Bulgaria. During her trip, she paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at a statue in Sofia's South Park and held discussions with Bulgaria's Minister of Culture, Krastyu Krastev, aiming to bolster cultural cooperation. The leaders exchanged ideas on commemorating 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Bulgaria in 2024.

Minister Lekhi expressed enthusiasm for fostering deeper cultural ties, emphasizing the importance of commemorating the significant milestone in the bilateral relationship.