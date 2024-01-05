Epiphany Eve: Bulgaria Embraces 'Voditsi' Traditions in Orthodox Faith

Ahead of Epiphany on January 5, Orthodox churches throughout Bulgaria are set to conduct Holy Liturgy and water blessing ceremonies, a customary ritual known as "Voditsi." This occasion marks the conclusion of the "dirty days" cycle that commences on December 25. These days are referred to as "dirty" or "unbaptized" as it's believed that newborn Jesus hadn't undergone Holy Baptism during this period. The essence of this ritual lies in purifying the earth from otherworldly entities through the divine power of the Cross, preparing for the forthcoming significant baptism.

During the service, the priest submerges the cross into holy water, symbolizing sacred purification. Following this, the priest visits homes, sprinkling holy water as a protective measure against adversities and ailments.