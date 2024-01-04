Bulgaria: Thermal Power Plant 'Bobov Dol' Halts Operations Due to Low Electricity Prices

The Thermal Power Plant "Bobov Dol" announced a temporary cessation of its operations, primarily attributed to the prevailing low electricity prices on the power exchange, as stated by the Executive Director, Eng. Lyubomir Spasov on January 4. The facility is undergoing maintenance, with one unit scheduled to resume operations by the following morning, and the second unit to recommence work shortly thereafter.

Throughout the preceding year, the power plant had experienced intermittent shutdowns, primarily planned for maintenance or in response to fluctuating electricity prices on the exchange. Eng. Spasov clarified that the current pause in operations is prompted by the notably low electricity prices:

"The plant is not experiencing any technical issues causing the shutdown. We have strategically paused operations for maintenance purposes while electricity prices on the exchange are favorable. We initiated work on one unit overnight, and it's already in production by morning. The next unit will resume operations in the upcoming days, each producing 150 kilowatt hours per unit."

The company is optimistic about the government's adherence to commitments outlined in the Just Transition Plan, especially concerning regions hosting coal-fired power plants such as Pernik, Stara Zagora, and Kyustendil. There's a collective hope that these facilities will remain operational until at least 2038.