Bulgaria Urges Tighter Controls on Sunflower Exports in Talks with Ukraine

Bulgarian Agriculture Minister Kiril Vatev engaged in an online discussion with Ukrainian counterpart Mykola Solsky, focusing on violations in the export licensing system for key crops like sunflower, rapeseed, maize, and wheat. Vatev highlighted concerns over attempts to bypass licensing requirements through specific imports, vowing that corrective action is necessary.

There have been reports of irregularities in the licensing regime, specifically regarding imports of black oilseed sunflower, rapeseed, and maize seed. Minister Solsky assured that Ukraine would take decisive steps within two weeks, indicating that companies violating regulations would face export bans.

Vatev underscored a recent surge in sunflower imports via the Danube, signaling potential challenges for Bulgarian processors if this pace persisted. He cautioned that this influx could soon meet the limit required for Bulgarian processing needs, necessitating a halt in imports to safeguard local growers' interests.