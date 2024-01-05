Bulgaria Registers Only 2% of EU's Asylum Applications in Latest Report

Society | January 5, 2024, Friday // 09:45
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Registers Only 2% of EU's Asylum Applications in Latest Report

In Bulgaria, only 2% of last year's asylum applications in the EU were recorded, based on recent data from the European Agency for Asylum and Migration. The report, unveiled on December 14, highlights that Bulgaria received a total of 3,028 applications, while Germany, France, and Italy were the top recipients.

Germany took the lead with 33,513 applications (27%), followed by France (16,784, 14%), and Italy (15,524, 13%). Spain, Greece, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Switzerland also reported varying percentages, while the remaining EU nations accounted for the remaining 7% of applications.

Notably, citizens from Syria, Afghanistan, and Morocco predominantly submitted applications in Bulgaria. The country rendered 874 decisions last year, with 447 resulting in positive outcomes. European statistics reveal that 15,782 cases await resolution by Bulgarian authorities.

Comparatively, Germany, Spain, and Italy are handling significantly larger backlogs of pending asylum applications, with figures reaching 218,856, 160,195, and 147,401, respectively.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Asylum, European Union, refugees
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria