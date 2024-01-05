Navigating Eurozone and Schengen: Croatia's Progress After One Year

Croatia has achieved an unprecedented milestone, becoming the first country to simultaneously join both the eurozone and the Schengen area on January 1, 2023. However, this historic move has sparked mixed sentiments within the nation. While some hailed the decision, others expressed apprehensions about potential price escalations and held onto sentimental attachments to the national currency, the kuna.

Despite initial concerns, politicians and Croatia's national bank are lauding the country's successful initial year in the eurozone. Officials have reported a range of benefits, including an improved credit rating, a significant reduction in exchange rate-related risks, and the elimination of currency conversion costs, estimated to save Croatia roughly EUR 160 million.

Nevertheless, there were grievances initially when prices seemed to rise abruptly following the transition to the euro. The Croatian government promptly intervened, implementing measures, including on-the-spot price checks, to address consumer complaints. Despite this, public opinion remains divided, with many still adjusting to the euro currency.

In the Schengen area, Croatia experienced notable advantages in border crossings, particularly beneficial for its tourism-driven economy. However, concerns arose when Slovenia reintroduced border controls citing security threats, a move that drew attention given Croatia's long-standing reputation as an entry point to the EU for illegal migrants.

Croatia's Interior Minister highlighted shifts in police operations, emphasizing successful border controls amid increasing challenges. He underscored Croatia's strict measures, boasting the country's ability to meet stringent EU standards in border security.

Despite challenges, including a surge in human traffickers' apprehensions and increased illegal entries, the Interior Minister expressed confidence in Croatia's robust border control, citing the nation's border security forces being significantly larger than those of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex).