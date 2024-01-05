Weather In Bulgaria: Sunny And Clear Skies

Bulgaria anticipates clear weather conditions on January 5, with sunny skies prevailing across the country. While western parts might witness some cloudiness in the afternoon, no precipitation is expected. A gentle to moderate westerly-southwesterly wind will accompany the day, bringing comfortable temperatures ranging between 10C and 15C. Sofia is likely to experience temperatures around 10C.

Along the coast, the forecast remains sunny with a similar westerly-southwesterly wind pattern. Temperatures along the coastlines are expected to range between 12C and 15C, with the seawater temperature estimated at 8C-10C.

In the mountainous regions, the day will begin with abundant sunshine, followed by increasing cloud cover in the afternoon, primarily in the western areas. A moderate northwesterly wind is predicted, becoming stronger at higher elevations but subsiding by the afternoon. Temperatures are anticipated to be around 9C at 1,200 meters and around 2C at 2,000 meters.