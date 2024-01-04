Bulgaria Denies Red Sea Warship Deployment Amidst Kidnapped Sailors' Crisis

Bulgaria's Defence Minister, Todor Tagarev, dismissed speculations about dispatching a warship to the Red Sea, asserting that Parliament's approval is imperative for any military mission. Speaking in Blagoevgrad, Tagarev emphasized Bulgaria's involvement in addressing the safety of navigation in the Black Sea due to the risks posed by the Ukraine conflict.

Collaborating with Romania and Turkey, efforts are focused on clearing mines in the Black Sea, safeguarding shipping routes. Tagarev highlighted the rescue mission for kidnapped Bulgarian sailors but underlined the necessity of parliamentary endorsement before any military deployment, emphasizing staff officers' engagement rather than direct troop involvement.

In response to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's recent remarks about joint patrols in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, Tagarev stressed Bulgaria's focus on maritime safety while reiterating the need for parliamentary consent for military initiatives.

The Defence Minister's comments come amidst heightened concerns regarding the safety of commercial shipping due to attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels.