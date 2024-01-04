Emergency Landing at Sofia Airport Following Death of British Citizen Onboard

Bulgaria: Emergency Landing at Sofia Airport Following Death of British Citizen Onboard @Wikimedia Commons

A midday emergency landing at Sofia Airport has been reported today, reportedly due to the tragic death of a British citizen aboard the aircraft. The incident occurred on a Pegasus Airlines flight from Izmir, Turkey, destined for London Stansted Airport.

Initial information, yet to be officially confirmed, from the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) suggested the presence of a deceased British national on the flight. Subsequently, the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (BTA) verified the passing of an individual holding British citizenship.

Authorities at Sofia Airport have commenced necessary procedures and are coordinating with relevant agencies in response to the situation.

The details surrounding the incident remain undisclosed, and the cause of the passenger's death is yet to be determined.

