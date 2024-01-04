Bulgarian Volunteer Dies While Fighting in Ukraine

Tragic news emerged as Svetoslav Slavkov, a 31-year-old Bulgarian volunteer engaged in the struggle for Ukraine's freedom, has passed away. The devastating news was confirmed by his close friend Boyan Rasate, who received the information from another Bulgarian volunteer currently serving in Ukraine.

Slavkov's untimely demise, marked by a commitment to his ideals and a resolute fight against injustice, was mourned deeply by those who knew him. His memory was honored for sacrificing his life for his beliefs, leaving an indelible mark in the hearts of many. Described as a fervent nationalist and anti-communist, Slavkov's dedication to his cause remained unwavering.

His last contact with Rasate was on December 23, 2023, before being deployed to the frontline, potentially in the Avdiivka region. This area witnessed intense attacks by Russian aggressors during the Christmas and New Year period.

Concerns about Slavkov's well-being arose when another Bulgarian volunteer, who chose to remain anonymous, reported a lack of communication with Slavkov for four days, culminating in confirmation of his passing on January 3, 2024.

Joining the 40th Separate Rifle Battalion "KODAK" in November 2023, Slavkov's deployment was expedited due to intensified hostilities. Known for being well-equipped, friends had arranged for advanced weaponry and gear upon his arrival in Ukraine.

As the news of his death circulates, efforts to inform Slavkov's family, comprising a mother and sister, have been ongoing. Slavkov becomes the first Bulgarian volunteer to lose his life in Ukraine, with prior reports of five Bulgarians (part of the International Legion) participating in the conflict, of whom three have returned home.

Novinite expresses our condolences to the relatives and friends of Svetoslav.

Eternal glory to the heroes!