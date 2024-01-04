COVID-19 Surge: Greece Reinstates Indoor Mask Wearing Amid Rising Cases

A surge in COVID-19 infections has prompted Greece to reinstate the requirement for masks indoors, signaling concerns about the escalating number of cases. Although the measure is currently advised rather than mandatory, health authorities are urging adherence to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Officials acknowledge mounting worries not just about the rising infection rates but also the relatively low vaccination coverage in the country. With an increase in hospital admissions due to the virus, Greece is taking precautions to curb the spread.

In the past 24 hours alone, Greece has reported 230 new cases, leading both locals and visitors to comply with mask-wearing and social distancing protocols. The move aims to ensure public safety and prevent further transmission.

In comparison, the new cases in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 282.