Bulgaria's Political Vision: Lena Borislavova Discusses Cabinet Shifts, Schengen Clarity, and Regulatory Reforms

Lena Borislavova, a prominent figure within the "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition, shared significant perspectives and plans regarding Bulgaria’s political landscape in a recent interview with the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR). Among the critical points discussed were the imminent shifts in the country's cabinet, Bulgaria's Schengen accession, and a groundbreaking approach to selecting regulatory authorities.

Cabinet Transition and Appointments

Addressing the forthcoming changes in the "Denkov" cabinet, Borislavova emphasized the importance of collective decision-making within the party bodies. She highlighted the commitment of WCC-DB to support Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel from GERB as a replacement for Nikolai Denkov (WCC-DB) in the prime ministerial role. Stressing continuity in executing the government's approved programs and priorities, she noted that decisions on ministries' performance would be evaluated by national bodies, requiring support from both WCC-DB and GERB.

Clarification on Schengen Accession

Discussing Bulgaria's long-awaited Schengen acceptance, Borislavova addressed concerns regarding hidden clauses or obligations. She assured the public that the Schengen documents were public and contained no undisclosed terms. She dispelled misinformation that Bulgaria might suddenly bear an overwhelming influx of migrants, clarifying that the country’s primary obligation was to comply with The Dublin Regulation.

Regulator Selection Strategy

Borislavova unveiled a groundbreaking plan for appointing regulators, proposing a shift from traditional partisan nominations to a new model. This model seeks to introduce experts with high professional qualifications and substantial public trust, rather than political affiliates or relatives of MPs, into the regulatory positions. The goal is to garner public consensus around the appointees' competence and impartiality, aiming for a more transparent and trusted regulatory system.

Anticipating the New Year's Parliamentary Tasks

Expressing the urgency of the National Assembly’s responsibilities in the new year, Borislavova highlighted the appointment of regulators as one of the most pivotal and demanding tasks. She emphasized that WCC-DB aims to present a model that promotes professionals with expertise and public confidence, urging a shift away from nominating compromised individuals.

As the political landscape in Bulgaria continues to evolve, Borislavova's insights shed light on a vision for a more transparent and accountable governance system, potentially reshaping the future of regulatory appointments and decision-making processes within the country.