Bulgarian Parliamentary Head Leads Delegation on Significant India, Vietnam Visit
A prominent parliamentary delegation, led by Rosen Zhelyazkov, Chair of Bulgaria's National Assembly, is set to embark on a significant diplomatic visit to India and Vietnam. The visit, scheduled for Thursday, marks a pivotal engagement aimed at fostering bilateral ties and mutual cooperation.
The itinerary for the one-day visit to India outlines essential meetings between Zhelyazkov and key dignitaries such as Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Lower House Speaker Om Birla. Additionally, the program incorporates a tribute-paying ceremony at the revered Mahatma Gandhi monument, symbolizing the homage to India's historical legacy.
Following the engagements in India, the Bulgarian parliamentary contingent will extend their official visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. The scheduled itinerary in Vietnam encompasses pivotal meetings with Vuong Dinh Hue, the Speaker of the Vietnamese Parliament, and plenary discussions between the respective delegations.
This reciprocal visit comes after a significant Vietnamese parliamentary delegation, headed by Speaker Vuong Dinh Hue, visited Bulgaria in September of the preceding year at Zhelyazkov's invitation, signifying the strengthening of bilateral relations.
