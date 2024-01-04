Sleep Interruptions in Middle Age May Impact Future Memory and Thinking, Study Reveals

A recent study published in the online edition of Neurology, the American Academy of Neurology's medical journal, suggests that disrupted sleep patterns in one's 30s and 40s could potentially lead to memory and cognitive issues a decade later.

The research, conducted by experts from the University of California, San Francisco, focused on examining the link between sleep disruptions and cognitive health among 526 individuals over an 11-year period. Participants, with an average age of 40, wore wrist activity monitors to evaluate their sleep duration and quality, finding an average sleep duration of six hours.

Lead author Yue Leng, PhD, highlighted the critical role of sleep quality over quantity in cognitive health during middle age, emphasizing that understanding this connection earlier in life is crucial in comprehending sleep problems as potential risk factors for conditions like Alzheimer's disease.

The study identified that individuals experiencing greater sleep interruptions, as measured by repetitive short breaks during sleep, had a higher likelihood of poor cognitive performance a decade later. Those with the most disrupted sleep exhibited more than twice the odds of facing cognitive issues compared to those with the least interrupted sleep, even after accounting for various demographic factors.

Despite these findings, further research is needed to explore the relationship between sleep disturbances and cognition at different life stages and to pinpoint specific critical periods where sleep might significantly affect cognitive function.