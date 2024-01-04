Cruelty on Display: Man Kicks Stray Kitten to Death on Busy Burgas Street

A shocking act of animal cruelty has rattled residents in Burgas, Bulgaria, as a man reportedly kicked a defenseless stray kitten to its death on a bustling street. The distressing incident unfolded in broad daylight along "Gurko" street, a heavily frequented thoroughfare leading to the Sea Garden in the seaside town.

Lilia Bagbaeva, a concerned eyewitness, encountered the tragic aftermath while walking with her children, stumbling upon the lifeless kitten concealed under napkins to shield passersby from the gruesome sight. Promptly reporting the incident to authorities, she diligently sought video evidence from a nearby building's owner, uncovering footage of a man in a red jacket perpetrating the cruel act.

Providing testimony to law enforcement, Bagbaeva's efforts led to the identification of the perpetrator—a 49-year-old Burgas resident who confessed to the actions. However, he claimed the kitten had previously been hit by a car, absolving himself of direct responsibility for its demise. Currently abroad, the man's return will prompt further police inquiries, as witnesses also surfaced supporting his account.