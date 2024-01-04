Court Declassifies Names of Presidents in Epstein Case Revelations

Bulgaria: Court Declassifies Names of Presidents in Epstein Case Revelations

Recent developments in the Jeffrey Epstein case have brought to light potentially incriminating information involving two former US presidents.

In a significant move, a New York court declassified a substantial 943-page document related to allegations of sexual assaults against the billionaire financier. Among the disclosed information are the names of individuals either linked to or possibly witnesses in the case.

Aside from British Prince Andrew's involvement, attention has now shifted to former American Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. Clinton's mention arises from a joint trip to Africa with Epstein around the turn of the century. The former president's team clarified that Clinton had no knowledge of Epstein's criminal activities.

Epstein, who had been sentenced to 20 years in prison, passed away shortly after his incarceration began - allegedly by suicide.

