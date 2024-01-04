Commemorating 146 Years: Sofia Marks Historic Liberation Day

146 years ago, on January 4, Field Marshal Iosif Vladimirovich Romeyko-Gurko led Russian liberation troops in a triumphant entry into Sofia, marking a pivotal moment in the city's history.

The historic occasion, initiated by the residents of Sofia, continues to be celebrated annually, harkening back to the day when Russian regiments liberated the city, overthrowing Turkish dominance. This event, occurring on December 23 in the old-style calendar, holds immense significance for Sofia's residents, symbolizing a profound shift in the city's destiny.

Amidst relentless battles, the Turkish troops, despite their numerical advantage, retreated from Sofia on that fateful January 4 night. Seizing the opportunity, the Russian regiments launched an offensive, ultimately claiming victory by capturing the city inn and lowering the Turkish flag.

Emperor Alexander II's directive to capture Sofia underscored its strategic importance for advancing Russian forces in Thrace and disrupting the Ottoman Empire's critical supply routes.

145 years ago, General Gurko's triumphant arrival marked a turning point, signaling Sofia's liberation and the decisive defeat of Süleyman Pasha in Plovdiv. This victory not only liberated Sofia but also marked the end of the war, securing Edirne and paving the way for the Principality of Bulgaria's future capital.

As Sofia commemorates this historic milestone, the city's vibrant celebrations pay homage to the valor and determination that shaped its legacy.