Coalition Of 12 Countries Warned The Houthis To Stop Attacks In The Red Sea

Britain, the United States and 10 other countries have warned Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen to stop their "highly destabilizing attacks in the Red Sea or face the consequences" after tensions in the region spiked, "The Times" reported. The joint statement, which had been planned for days, was intended to be a "final warning" to the Houthis as the UK and US prepare military action behind the scenes, the Times newspaper said.

The unprecedented warning comes after weeks of attacks on commercial ships transiting the Red Sea, forcing some major companies to avoid the area, leading to huge costs and delays in international shipping. In the statement, the 12 nations said there had been a "significant escalation" of attacks over the past week against merchant ships, including missile fire and attempted hijackings. There was no direct mention of the threat of military action, but sources said earlier that coordinated airstrikes against Houthi targets were possible. Royal Air Force fighter jets and Royal Navy ships could be deployed alongside US combat equipment to overrun Houthi positions on land or at sea.

Nearly 15 percent of the world's water trade passes through the Red Sea and experts have warned that UK supermarket prices for tea, wine, meat and fish will rise as supplies are caught up in the crisis. "Let our message now be clear: we call for an immediate end to these illegal attacks and the release of the illegally detained ships and crews," said the statement by the US, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Holland and New Zealand.