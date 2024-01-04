COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 282 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 282, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,711 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 10.4 percent.

There are 4 deceased patients with confirmed coronavirus infection.

To date, there are 375 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 28 are in intensive care units. There are 50 new arrivals in medical facilities.

50 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,290,284 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 6,075 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 62 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered. A total of 4,724,552 have been administered since the start of the immunization campaign.

A total of 38,689 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,335,048 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.