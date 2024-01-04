Bulgaria's Scientific Expedition Ship Reaches Antarctic Base Amid Heroic Rescue

Society | January 4, 2024, Thursday // 09:15
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Scientific Expedition Ship Reaches Antarctic Base Amid Heroic Rescue

Bulgaria's dedicated research vessel, the Saints Cyril and Methodius, is slated to dock at the Livingstone Island's South Bay, marking a pivotal milestone in the country's Antarctic exploration. Carrying Bulgarian Polar researchers, this expedition began its journey from Varna on November 8 and is anticipated to conclude its mission by April 2024.

The ship's recent heroic act unfolded on New Year's night when its crew came to the aid of a motor yacht, accommodating 13 distressed individuals, navigating through the challenging Drake Passage.

Scheduled to anchor near Bulgaria's Antarctic base, St. Kliment Ohridski, the arrival of the Saints Cyril and Methodius signifies the next phase in Bulgaria's scientific endeavors. The base, located in Livingstone Island's South Bay, serves as a crucial hub for Bulgarian Antarctic research, providing invaluable opportunities for scientific investigations and explorations in the region.

This anticipated arrival underlines Bulgaria's ongoing commitment to polar exploration and scientific research, exemplifying the nation's dedication to expanding its footprint in the realm of Antarctic studies.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, Antarctic, saints cyril and methodius, polar
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria