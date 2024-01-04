Bulgaria's Scientific Expedition Ship Reaches Antarctic Base Amid Heroic Rescue
Bulgaria's dedicated research vessel, the Saints Cyril and Methodius, is slated to dock at the Livingstone Island's South Bay, marking a pivotal milestone in the country's Antarctic exploration. Carrying Bulgarian Polar researchers, this expedition began its journey from Varna on November 8 and is anticipated to conclude its mission by April 2024.
The ship's recent heroic act unfolded on New Year's night when its crew came to the aid of a motor yacht, accommodating 13 distressed individuals, navigating through the challenging Drake Passage.
Scheduled to anchor near Bulgaria's Antarctic base, St. Kliment Ohridski, the arrival of the Saints Cyril and Methodius signifies the next phase in Bulgaria's scientific endeavors. The base, located in Livingstone Island's South Bay, serves as a crucial hub for Bulgarian Antarctic research, providing invaluable opportunities for scientific investigations and explorations in the region.
This anticipated arrival underlines Bulgaria's ongoing commitment to polar exploration and scientific research, exemplifying the nation's dedication to expanding its footprint in the realm of Antarctic studies.
