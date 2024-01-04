Bulgarian Premier Denkov Leads High-Level Talks in Athens on Strategic Cooperation

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov is currently conducting a significant working visit to Greece, aiming to bolster strategic ties between the two nations. Denkov's agenda includes crucial discussions and a working lunch with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The focus of their talks revolves around expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in vital sectors like transportation and energy connectivity along the North-South axis.

Accompanying Denkov on this pivotal visit are esteemed members of the Bulgarian government. The delegation includes Deputy Premier and Foreign Affairs Minister Mariya Gabriel, Finance Minister Asen Vassilev, Environment and Water Minister Julian Popov, and Energy Minister Rumen Radev. All members are active participants in the discussions, emphasizing the breadth of topics under review during the high-profile meetings.

The talks aim to leverage mutual interests, fostering a stronger collaborative framework between Bulgaria and Greece. The key points of discussion involve joint projects, emphasizing the developmental aspects of transport and energy connectivity. These discussions are vital for the progression and strengthening of diplomatic and economic ties between the two neighboring nations.