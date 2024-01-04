Weather In Bulgaria: Rain Showers Expected Across The Country

Get ready for a mix of weather patterns today, January 4, across Bulgaria. The day will start with mostly sunny skies but expect fog in lowlands and valleys during the morning. Later in the day, rain showers are anticipated, likely continuing into the evening. Moderate to strong westerly-northwesterly winds are expected throughout the day.

Temperatures are forecasted to range from lows of 2C to 7C, reaching around 3C in Sofia. Highs will vary between 11C to 16C, hovering around 12C in Sofia.

Region-Specific Forecast

Black Sea Coast: The day will start mostly sunny, with rain showers forecasted in the Southern coast by evening. Southwesterly winds will prevail in the morning, shifting to moderate westerly-northwesterly winds in the afternoon. Expect highs of 13C to 16C, with sea water temperatures ranging from 9C to 10C. Sea waves will be between 2 to 3 degrees Doulgas.

Mountains: Anticipate mostly sunny weather throughout the day, with rainfall and snow expected above 1,800 meters in the evening. Strong to gale-force westerly winds are expected. Highs will be around 8C at 1,200 meters and around 2C at 2,000 meters.