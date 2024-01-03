Bulgarian-Russian Dual Citizen Detained in Sofia Stabbing Incident

Sofia's police department made a significant arrest, detaining an 18-year-old individual with dual Bulgarian and Russian citizenship for attempted murder, according to the Interior Ministry's announcement on Wednesday. The man, taken into custody for 72 hours, faces charges by the prosecuting magistracy.

The arrest follows an alert triggered by a stabbing incident at the Serdika metro station in Sofia on December 21. The victim, a resident of Novi Pazar in northwestern Bulgaria, sustained multiple stab wounds and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

A search at the suspect's residence uncovered two knives, an air pistol, a laptop, a mobile phone, and other items relevant to the committed crime.