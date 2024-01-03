Unreported COVID-19 Cases Raise Concerns In Bulgaria

Bulgaria: Unreported COVID-19 Cases Raise Concerns In Bulgaria @Pixabay

In a recent interview with Nova News, Prof. Iva Hristova, the director of the National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, issued a warning about the underreporting of Covid-19 cases, emphasizing the widespread nature of the virus. Hristova highlighted that despite the rising incidence rates, many individuals are not seeking Covid-19 tests.

Pointing to a surge in infection rates across Europe, Hristova highlighted concerning figures, stating that Sofia and Gabrovo currently report an incidence rate of over 60 cases per 100,000, with the national average standing at 35 cases per 100,000.

Although many experience mild symptoms like pain and a sore throat, Hristova stressed the importance of testing, even for those with seemingly minor symptoms. Her recommendation included a precautionary measure of self-isolation for at least a week, even if individuals start feeling better sooner. According to her, premature resumption of daily routines might exacerbate the condition.

Hristova cautioned that despite initial improvement, the body requires additional time to fully recover from the virus, urging the public to prioritize extended rest.

