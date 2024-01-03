Police Pursuit In Bulgaria Ends In Man's Death: Probes Initiated Amidst Public Outcry

The death of a man amid a police pursuit has sparked investigations into the actions of the Stara Zagora Directorate of the Interior. Senior Commissioner Lazar Hristov addressed the incident, highlighting that while there's no definitive proof linking the man's death to police actions, inquiries are underway.

The unfolding incident stemmed from a call reporting a middle-aged man allegedly threatening teenagers with a knife. A subsequent police response escalated into a high-speed chase, involving multiple collisions and the man's eventual apprehension, followed by his tragic demise.

Emphasizing an impartial investigation, Hristov urged patience before drawing conclusions about the incident's circumstances.

Amidst this, the daughter of the deceased man expressed strong sentiments, alleging that her father was "brutally killed" by the police. She emphasized his former athletic status and recent struggles with mental health.

Criminal lawyer Lyudmil Rangelov shed light on the legal dimensions, highlighting that ongoing investigations primarily focus on the cause of death rather than solely on police conduct. Drawing parallels to a previous high-profile case, Rangelov referenced the 2005 incident involving Angel "Chorata" Dimitrov, which also raised significant public scrutiny and legal debate concerning police actions.

The comparison resonates as the previous case concluded with conflicting judicial decisions at different stages, eventually leading to a ruling against Bulgaria by the European Court of Human Rights for violating fundamental human rights.