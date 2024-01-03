Bulgaria: DPS Founder Dogan Proposes Dual Leadership Structure Amidst Party Concerns

Politics | January 3, 2024, Wednesday // 16:53
The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) Honorary Chair Ahmed Dogan raised concerns about the party's evolving nature, warning against it becoming a "corporate partisan organization" driven solely by financial interests. Dogan stressed the importance of preserving traditional democratic values, highlighting a shift across all political forces in this direction.

Expressing the need for a revamped party approach, Dogan emphasized reconnecting with citizens and stabilizing the DPS's organizational structure in its strongholds while expanding its reach to new areas. To spearhead this evolution, he proposed a distinct leadership arrangement: assigning key roles to the party's Floor Leader, Delyan Peevski, and MP Dzhevdet Chakarov.

Dogan suggested a specific division of responsibilities: Chakarov would focus on the DPS's strongholds, international relations with Turkey, and liaising with liberal parties, leveraging his extensive experience with the Bureau of the Liberal International. In contrast, Peevski, recognized for his pragmatic solutions and rapid emergence as a parliamentarian, would concentrate on expanding the party's electoral presence.

Highlighting their complementary skills, Dogan advocated for cooperation rather than competition, envisioning Chakarov and Peevski as co-leaders steering the DPS's future trajectory.

