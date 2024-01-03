Iran: Explosions Near Soleimani's Tomb Kill At Least 103

The death toll resulting from the dual explosions in the vicinity of the grave of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani has climbed to 103, coinciding with the somber anniversary of his assassination. The tragic incidents unfolded at a critical moment, marking four years since the general's demise, a figure revered for his strategic role in Iran's military operations across the Middle East.

BREAKING: IRAN TERRORIST ATTACK DEATH TOLL INCREASES TO 103 KILLED 141 INJURED pic.twitter.com/Tg1eqMl9nl — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) January 3, 2024

Reports from Babak Yektaparast, an official representing Iran's rescue services in Kerman province, initially cited the terrorist attacks as the cause, revealing a grim toll of 73 fatalities and 170 individuals injured, a report reiterated by Reuters. The explosions rattled the vicinity near the Saheb al Zaman mosque in the southern city of Kerman, the site of Soleimani's tomb, unfolding within moments of each other. City officials swiftly classified the devastating events as acts of terrorism.

Breaking???? Update Iran????????



So far, there are reports of 129 people killed and more than 220 injured in the massive explosion that took place in the Iranian city of Kerman. pic.twitter.com/yYaNtHG3DE — Izlamic Terrorist (@raviagrawal3) January 3, 2024

In the immediate aftermath, Iran's Nour news agency attributed the explosions to gas cylinder incidents, but later revelations pointed toward premeditated attacks.

Efforts to aid the injured were hampered by the presence of a dense crowd obstructing evacuation routes, as described by Reza Fallah, the head of the Red Crescent in Kerman province, in a statement to state television. Images aired on TV depicted rescue teams tirelessly working amidst the aftermath of the explosions. The blasts occurred amid a gathering of a considerable number of individuals commemorating the anniversary of the revered general's passing, as noted by AFP.

#Iran: According to official sources in Iran, these are two suicide attacks, documentation from the first explosion is attached. As of now, 103 people have been killed and 141 injured. >> My take: Israel doesn't "use" suicide bombers pic.twitter.com/j3YrqRsQDc — Niv Calderon (@nivcalderon) January 3, 2024

General Qassem Soleimani met his untimely demise in 2020, succumbing to a US drone strike at the age of 62 while in Iraq. His prominence within the Iranian regime and profound popularity among the public marked him as a pivotal figure in the country's political and military landscape, emphasized by AFP. Soleimani's trajectory saw him ascend to the leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, responsible for external operations, after his service during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq War. The general's death prompted a nationwide outpouring of grief, with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declaring three days of official mourning to honor his memory.