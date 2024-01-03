Romanian Analyst Accuses Austrian Government of Anti-European Actions Amid Schengen Discussions

Razvan Nicolescu, a Romanian analyst, expressed strong criticism against Austria's government, accusing it of adopting anti-European behaviors during discussions about Bulgaria and Romania's Schengen area accession. In an interview with Bulgaria’s National Radio (BNR), Nicolescu highlighted concerns about Austria's conditions that deviate from Schengen criteria.

He condemned the decision as it imposes additional conditions, unrelated to the Schengen criteria, including more border checks between Bulgaria and Romania. Nicolescu labeled these requirements as "anti-European" and argued against imposing barriers between the two countries, citing them as counterproductive and populist measures driven by domestic agendas.

Expressing disappointment with the lack of intervention from the EC as a guardian of EU principles, Nicolescu stressed that such behavior from Austrian leaders challenges the EU's survival. He emphasized Bulgaria and Romania's rightful place within the Schengen area.

Additionally, BNR journalist Vladimir Mitev questioned the logic behind reinforcing border controls between Bulgaria and Romania, given the EU's objective to gradually dissolve borders. Mitev highlighted concerns from Romanian foreign policy analysts, noting the challenges and lack of interest in separating the two countries in terms of Schengen's land-based implementation.

As Romania approaches an election year, Mitev pointed out the significance of examining societal developments and sovereignty in Romania's political landscape. He noted that while sovereignist parties might not secure a majority in elections, their anti-Ukrainian stance could influence scenarios and discussions around Romania's role in Ukraine's reconstruction.

Mitev concluded by highlighting Romania's preparations for various political scenarios and its interest in contributing to Ukraine's rebuilding efforts.