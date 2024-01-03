PM Denkov Praises Reduced Deficit, Allocates BGN 1.2 Billion for Municipal Projects
Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov commended Finance Minister Assen Vassilev and his team for achieving a 2.2% budget deficit for 2023, surpassing the anticipated 3%. Denkov hailed this success, emphasizing that it's a notable improvement compared to the forewarned higher percentages that were previously speculated.
Denkov cautioned against placing trust solely in statements lacking substantiation and urged the public to evaluate tangible actions and results. He highlighted that this reduced deficit allows for an additional budget allocation of BGN 1.2 billion for municipalities' projects this year, emphasizing the positive impact these funds can have on various community initiatives.
Speaking optimistically about Bulgaria's trajectory, Denkov affirmed the government's commitment to enacting changes for the country's betterment. While acknowledging that the effects might take time to manifest in citizens' daily lives, he expressed confidence in the ongoing positive developments and the potential improvements in the year ahead.
