Refugee Centers Capacity in Bulgaria Under Strain Amid Escalating EU Migration

Politics | January 3, 2024, Wednesday // 13:38
Bulgaria: Refugee Centers Capacity in Bulgaria Under Strain Amid Escalating EU Migration

Mariana Tosheva, the head of the State Agency for Refugees, has urged an increase in reception center capacity amid escalating EU migration. Tosheva highlighted the urgency to expand the existing capacity from 3,600 to 5,000 places in response to the mounting influx of migrants.

Addressing the situation, Tosheva highlighted the strain on the current refugee centers, with 72% occupancy across Bulgaria's six facilities. Notably, two centers are at 104% capacity, emphasizing the challenge in managing accommodation, particularly at the Ovcha Kupel center, which houses 370 minors.

Tosheva cited the Dublin Agreement's inefficiency in handling migration pressures, especially concerning the return of 590 EU migrants to Bulgaria in 2023, including 113 from Austria. Proposing a solidarity mechanism, she stressed the need for a unified EU approach toward migrants from various countries, including Syria, Afghanistan, Morocco, Tunisia, and Iraq.

The urgency to bolster capacity and refine migration handling strategies underscores the need for cohesive EU policies toward migrant origins.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: refugees, EU, Migration, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria