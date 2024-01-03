MP Accuses President Radev of Undermining Bulgaria's Eurozone Bid

In a recent Facebook post, Ivaylo Mirchev, an MP from "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria," raised suspicions about President Rumen Radev's alleged sabotage of Bulgaria's Eurozone aspirations. The suspicion stemmed from a notable discrepancy in the 2023 budget deficit figures, indicating deliberate obstruction.

Mirchev highlighted the budget proposal presented by Radev's caretaker government in April, displaying a 6.4% deficit. Finance Minister Rositsa Velkova cautioned that such a deficit would severely hinder Bulgaria's Eurozone accession. However, subsequent efforts by the Denkov-Gabriel cabinet managed to reduce the deficit to 2.2%, as per a statement released by the finance ministry.

Based on this difference, Mirchev inferred that Radev's intentional actions aimed to thwart Bulgaria's Eurozone ambitions by setting a deficit that exceeds the permissible 3%, effectively impeding Euro adoption.

Finance Minister Asen Vassilev recently expressed optimism about Bulgaria meeting Eurozone entry criteria by mid-2024, positioning for approval in the following year.