Poultry Scandal: Imported Eggs Sold as Bulgarian Produce!

The poultry industry is grappling with a major concern: the relabelling of imported eggs and chicken meat, raising issues of authenticity and traceability within Bulgaria. Daniel Bozhankov, head of the Association of Industrial Poultry Breeding, highlighted this ongoing problem, stating that imported products are often repackaged and falsely presented as Bulgarian in the market network.

Bozhankov emphasized that eggs and meat of uncertain origin, primarily imported from countries like Ukraine, eventually make their way to Bulgarian consumers under the guise of being locally sourced. This lack of traceability misleads buyers about the true nature of the products they are purchasing.

While efforts are underway by state authorities to address this issue, progress remains limited, lamented Bozhankov. The Association has continuously alerted government bodies about the problem, advocating for legal changes as a necessary step toward resolving it.

Despite some positive trends in 2023, such as decreased feed prices and increased egg selling prices, the poultry sector encountered setbacks due to bird flu outbreaks toward the year's end. Over a million and a half laying hens in Bulgaria were destroyed, resulting in a 25% decline in egg production within the country. This drop opened doors for increased imports, further complicating the market.

Bozhankov noted that this reduction in domestic production didn't drive up egg prices as expected. He attributed this to the influx of inexpensive imported eggs and the actions of major food chains, which, while causing difficulties, showed some understanding during the crisis.