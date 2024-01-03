Hezbollah: 'The Finger Is On The Trigger' - Hamas: 'Our Movement Will Never Be Defeated'

The Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah said on Telegram that it views the killings of senior Hamas members in Beirut as a "serious attack on Lebanon" and a "dangerous development in the course of the war between the enemy and the axis of resistance," Reuters reported.

The killing of Saleh al-Aruri and other members of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of Hamas) "will not go unanswered and unpunished," the statement added.

"The finger is on the trigger," Hezbollah warns.

Israeli army spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters this evening that Israeli forces are on high alert and prepared for any scenario. He said in response to a journalist's question about reports of the killing of Saleh al-Aruri that the Israel Defense Forces are focused on defeating Hamas.

The Hamas movement "will never be defeated". This was assured by its leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in a first statement after Aruri's murder, AFP reported.

"A movement whose leaders and founders fall as martyrs for the dignity of our people and our nation will never be defeated," Haniyeh said in a televised address. "This is the story of the resistance and of the movement, which after the assassination of its leaders became even stronger and more determined," he pointed out.

Haniyeh described the attack as a "terrorist act", a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and an escalation of Israeli hostilities against the Palestinians.