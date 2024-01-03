Bulgaria's Schengen Ambitions Linked to Euro Adoption

Transport Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov revealed Bulgaria's prospects for full Schengen membership, linking it to the impending adoption of the euro. Gvozdeikov anticipates a lift in land border controls as the country aims for full Schengen integration by the year's end, coinciding with the projected euro adoption in 2025.

Initially, Bulgaria and Romania are slated for Schengen entry by air and water in March, with ongoing negotiations expected to lift land restrictions throughout the year. Gvozdeikov emphasized both countries' readiness for Schengen accession and hinted at initiatives to facilitate cross-border movement, potentially benefiting tourists and businesses.

Addressing the added scrutiny, Gvozdeikov acknowledged possible surprise checks for arrivals from Bulgaria and Romania in Austrian airports, part of Schengen's monitoring mechanisms to ensure compliance with commitments.

Shifting gears, the minister discussed delays in procuring new trains, citing impending tenders for double-decker trains and locomotives. Despite setbacks due to appeals, Gvozdeikov assured minimal risk and expressed a commitment to enhancing rail travel quality, which could potentially lead to ticket price adjustments.