COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 376 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

Society » HEALTH | January 3, 2024, Wednesday // 10:06
376 were newly infected with covid in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours, 9 patients died, and 180 were cured, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2894 tests were done and 28 new doses of vaccines were administered.

In the last 24 hours, 61 infected people were admitted to hospitals. The number of people hospitalized with the infection is currently 365, with 27 of them requiring intensive care.

The active registered cases of covid in the country are 5847 infected.

